US Democrats could allow remote voting in Biden nomination
The Democratic Party could adopt rules Tuesday allowing delegates to vote remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic to nominate Joe Biden for 2020 US presidential race, a party official said.
Former vice president Biden is the sole contender on the Democratic side to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential vote, but he has yet to formally be nominated.
Biden’s last remaining party rival, Bernie Sanders, endorsed him for president in mid-April, saying it was time to unite to defeat Trump.
The Democratic Party convention to officially nominate Biden, set to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has already been pushed from mid-July to the week of August 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Now a resolution will be submitted to grant the convention committee “maximum flexibility to plan a safe event that guarantees every delegate can accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk,” a party official told AFP.
“During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact in August remain unknown, convention planners are exploring a range of contingency options to ensure all delegates will be able to cast ballots and accomplish their business, regardless of their ability to travel and participate in person,” the official said.
The resolution will ratify the change of dates, and also give its organizers the possibility of further modifying the calendar, as well as its format and the size of the event, the party official said.
The proposal would need to be approved by some 450 members of the party leadership, who may be able to vote by mail.
Thousands of people gather every four years for the Republican and Democratic Party conventions in which the presidential candidates are officially nominated.
The Republican Party convention is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. No changes have yet to be announced.
The virus lockdown has slammed the US economy and upended political campaigning this season.
More than 80,000 people have died in the pandemic in the United States as of late Monday.
2020 Election
Rights groups work to stop ‘unnecessary and potentially disenfranchising purges’ of voter rolls in Pennsylvania
"We want to ensure eligible voters and election integrity are protected."
American civil rights groups on Monday moved to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch that critics warn could result in "the unnecessary and potentially disenfranchising purges" of voter rolls in three Pennsylvania counties ahead of the November elections.
In the April 28 suit, Judicial Watch v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (pdf), the right-wing organization accused election officials in the commonwealth and Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties of failing to make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters from their rolls as is required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).
2020 Election
Red states expand voting by mail — ignoring Trump and right-wing think tanks
On April 23, during the same week that Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state said he was contemplating a “significant expansion” of vote by mail, the Public Interest Legal Foundation emailed one of his employees under the subject line “28 MILLION ballots lost.”
“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe,” wrote J. Christian Adams, president of PILF, a conservative organization that has long complained about voter fraud. His missive contended, with scant evidence, that “twice as many” mailed ballots “disappeared” in the 2016 presidential election than made up the margin of votes between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
2020 Election
Trump losing badly to Biden with one key voter group
President Donald Trump is losing badly to Joe Biden in one key voting block who helped sweep him to an unlikely victory in 2016.
Voters who hated both Trump and Hillary Clinton backed the former reality TV host over the former secretary of state, but this time the "haters" hate the former vice president much less than the incumbent president, reported Politico.
“People like [to] choose the devil they don’t know,” said Christopher Nicholas, a longtime Republican consultant.
Nicholas described Clinton, who had served under President Barack Obama and had also been first lady and a U.S. senator, as something as an incumbent four years ago.