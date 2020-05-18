US faces severe economic downturn as virus tolls fall in hardest-hit Europe
U.S. News
Washington (AFP) - The world's biggest economy faces a severe downtown but will not suffer another Great Depression, US Fed chief Jerome Powell said on Sunday, as three hardest-hit countries in Europe reported low death tolls and lockdowns eased.Italy recorded the fewest deaths from coronavirus, 145, in one day since its two-month lockdown began, while Spain had 87 new virus-related deaths -- the first time the number has fallen below 100 in two months.Restaurants, bars and cafes will be among the businesses allowed to reopen from Monday in Italy, and Spain will also further relax its lockdown...
US facing severe crisis, but not a depression: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
Washington (AFP) - The US is facing a severe economic downturn amid the global pandemic, but will not suffer another Great Depression and will see a recovery begin later this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday.The world's top economy was strong before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, like a natural disaster, causing nationwide business shutdowns, Powell said. And the banking system had been rebuilt stronger since the global financial crisis.Data show more than 30 million jobs were destroyed in the US, as businesses were shuttered nationwide amid the efforts to stop the spread of t...
New York’s Gov. Cuomo takes virus test on live TV
New York (AFP) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday took a coronavirus test during his televised briefing and urged any fellow New Yorkers with symptoms or having been exposed to the virus to follow his example."You don't have to be New York tough to take that test," he said during the live broadcast of his popular daily briefing.Cuomo's sometimes folksy and often informative briefings have been followed by thousands of viewers since New York emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the US, with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths."You have to be smart, united, discipli...