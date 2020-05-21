Quantcast
Connect with us

Intel agencies hire outside consultants to study how to get Trump to understand national security info

Published

13 mins ago

on

U.S. Intelligence agencies have been forced to hire outside consultants to study how to present vital national security information to President Donald Trump in a way he will understand the data, The New York Times reports.

Trump, unlike most presidents, is infamous for not reading his daily briefing materials or even paying attention during his oral briefings, now just two or three days a week. But unlike most presidents, Trump prefers to rely on conversations he has with close friends instead of information collected by the nation’s top spies and intelligence professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president veers off on tangents and getting him back on topic is difficult,” The Times adds, citing former intelligence officials. “He has a short attention span and rarely, if ever, reads intelligence reports, relying instead on conservative media and his friends for information. He is unashamed to interrupt intelligence officers and riff based on tips or gossip he hears from the former casino magnate Steve Wynn, the retired golfer Gary Player or Christopher Ruddy, the conservative media executive.”

President Trump “rarely absorbs information that he disagrees with or that runs counter to his worldview, the officials said. Briefing him has been so great a challenge compared with his predecessors that the intelligence agencies have hired outside consultants to study how better to present information to him.”

Trump’s inability and lack of interest in understanding the forces that daily threaten America’s 3.8 million square miles and nearly 330 million people was never more an issue than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, nearly 100,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Studies, including one released Wednesday, show that had President Trump acted just one week earlier, 36,000 lives would have been saved.

But Trump “has insisted that the intelligence agencies gave him inadequate warnings about the threat of the virus, describing it as ‘not a big deal,'” The Times notes, referring to a January 23 briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump blamed that questionable claim on “a C.I.A. analyst with three decades of experience.” He also “ignored a host of warnings he received around that time from higher-ranking officials, epidemiologists, scientists, biodefense officials, other national security aides and the news media about the virus’s growing threat. Mr. Trump’s own health secretary had alerted him five days earlier to the potential seriousness of the virus.”

Despite all the early warnings about the impending global pandemic, “Trump balked at further measures that might have slowed its spread.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s childhood minister may be why he thought COVID-19 would magically disappear: CNN religion editor

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump would frequently say not to worry about the disease because it would go away "like a miracle."

CNN religion editor Daniel Burke argues that Trump's childhood minister may be part of the reason why he ignored fire warnings about the disease and instead adopted an approach of "magical thinking."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Befuddled reality TV host’ Trump nursing ‘sad obsession’ against Obama as COVID-19 deaths approach grim milestone: Morning Joe

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

MSNBC' Joe Scarborough thrashed President Donald Trump for nursing petty grievances and engaging in magical thinking instead of marshaling U.S. resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" host read from his Washington Post column published Wednesday evening in which he lamented the president never gave Americans a chance to save thousands of lives and trillions of dollars.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Rick Wilson tells Morning Joe that Trump’s re-election doesn’t even matter to campaign manager Parscale

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson said President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale doesn't seem to care whether he wins re-election.

Wilson, who helped create a new attack ad for the Lincoln Project against the president and his campaign manager, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Parscale was running a con on Trump.

"Everything counts in large amounts, and Brad has had hundreds of millions of dollars to try to move Donald Trump's numbers," Wilson said. "He can't."

"This is like trying to sell bad dog food with good advertising," he added. "The food tastes bad, so dogs don't eat it. Donald Trump is an unpopular brand. Brad doesn't care, win or lose, what happens to Donald Trump. He is doing very well for himself."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image