US mercenaries captured in Venezuela after failed coup attempt compared to a ‘bad Rambo movie’

Published

1 min ago

on

We look at an incredible story unfolding in Venezuela of a failed coup attempt. Did a former Green Beret mastermind it? Two Americans have been arrested in Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro claims the U.S. was behind the plot. “It looks like a bad Rambo movie, or a really bad telenovela,” says Miguel Tinker Salas, author of “The Enduring Legacy: Oil, Culture, and Society in Venezuela.” He notes that “the U.S. is seeking regime change … and the consequences for Venezuela could be very dire going forward.”

Trump super PAC spokesperson Steve Cortes: ‘If you are sick, China did this to you’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Steve Cortes, spokesperson for the pro-Trump super PAC America First, on Wednesday told sick and out-of-work Americans that "China did this to you."

During an interview on Fox Business, Cortes attacked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter for what he said were ties to the Chinese government.

"It sure seems to me they are desperately trying to come up with scenarios where they can replace [Biden]," Cortes said of the Democratic Party. "As China becomes in many ways the primary issue of this election, I think in many ways the November vote is going to be a referendum on America's relationship with China."

Reporter warns pandemic could last for 36 more months as Trump claims ‘fantastic job’ on COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

As President Trump starts to reopen the country, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett predicts the pandemic will last at least 36 months. Meanwhile, a top government vaccine specialist says he was forced from his job after he resisted the administration’s promotion of untested treatments for COVID-19. Garrett predicted the pandemic. In an extended interview, she discusses what’s next.

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic. Joining me, my co-host Juan González, from his home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the state with the second-highest number of reported infections, next to New York. Hi, Juan.

Confusion reigns in Trump’s coronavirus task force as he gives contradictory statements on its future: CNN

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Despite evidence that the pandemic is still wreaking havoc, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would be "winding down" the duties of its coronavirus task force. One day later, Trump took to Twitter and declared that the task force's work will continue "indefinitely" but will instead be focusing on reopening the economy.

