US military sexual assaults increase again in 2019
Washington (AFP) – The number of sexual assaults in the US military increased again in 2019, though at a lower rate than the previous year, according to an annual Pentagon report published Thursday. The report from the Department of Defense’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPR) showed the number of assaults and sexual crimes brought to the attention of military authorities rose to 7,825, a three percent increase from 2018.The year before, such incidents rose 13 percent. The biggest rise was in the Air Force, which saw a nine percent spike, while the Navy had a five percent inc…
How Trump rolled back protections for seniors before the COVID-19 crisis
Trump to Speak About “Protecting America’s Seniors” After Gutting Protections for Nursing Home ResidentsQ1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWASHINGTON, D.C. –This afternoon, President Trump is scheduledto speak on “protecting America’s seniors.” His remarks will follow dangerous moves by the Trump administration to roll back regulations supporting nursing home residents, including weakening requirements for facilities to have infection specialists on staff and undermining people’s abilities to sue facilities with claims of elder abuse, sexual harassment, or wrongful death on behalf... (more…)
Trump says evidence ties China lab to virus
Washington (AFP) - Donald Trump claimed he has seen evidence the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, as he threatened tariffs on Beijing over its role in the global pandemic.The US president's assertion was immediately undermined by his intelligence chief and by his top diplomat, who said: "We don't know precisely where it began."Lockdowns that have crippled the global economy for weeks continued to ease, with South Africa allowing some industries to reopen from Friday, joining parts of Europe and some US states that have begun to emerge in the last few days.But the good news was temp... (more…)
Trump says ex-aide Flynn to be ‘exonerated’ despite guilty plea
Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his Russia contacts, would be absolved by a Washington court, calling FBI investigators in his case "filthy cops."Trump said fresh documents that surfaced in Flynn's case showed he was mistreated and should be freed by a court currently weighing his sentence."He's in the process of being exonerated. If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration," said Trump."These were dirty, filthy cops at the top of the FBI.""Now we... (more…)