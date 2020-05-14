US presses China on Panchen Lama 25 years after disappearance
The United States on Thursday renewed calls on China to free the Tibetan identified 25 years earlier as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession.
On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school.
The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner.
“We continue to press the Chinese authorities to release the Panchen Lama, to let him free, but (also) to let the world know where he is,” said Sam Brownback, the State Department’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
“This takes on, I think, an increased interest and focus and importance as the Chinese Communist Party continues to assert their right to appoint the next Dalai Lama,” he told reporters.
“They don’t have the right to appoint the next Dalai Lama any more than they (have) the right to appoint the next pope.”
China’s officially atheist government has made clear it could seek to name a successor to the 84-year-old Dalai Lama, evidently hoping that the global movement for Tibetan autonomy will wither away without the charismatic monk.
The 14th Dalai Lama, who has cut back on a hectic travel schedule but is not known to have serious health issues, has mused about breaking tradition to scuttle Beijing’s plans.
He has spoken of appointing his own successor — perhaps a girl — while he is still alive or declaring the institution finished with him.
China appointed its own Panchen Lama, who has made a number of tightly scripted public appearances, even though many Tibetans do not recognize him.
In a rare statement on the Dalai Lama-appointed Panchen Lama, a pro-Beijing official in Tibet said in 2015 that the young man was healthy, enjoying an education and “does not want to be disturbed.”
© 2020 AFP
‘It’s just tragic’: Dr. Bright’s attorney calls out Trump’s HHS secretary’s lies
On CNN Thursday, coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright's attorney Melinda Katz called out Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for his falsehoods.
"Azar says everything he's complaining about was achieved, everything he talked about was done," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Is that not true?"
"Of course it's not true," said Katz. "And that is such a tragic response. There's no responsibility being taken for the fact that lives are being lost needlessly every single day. We still do not have very, very basic things that Dr. Bright testified were needed ... Dr. Bright testified for four hours about things that still haven't been done and need to be done for us to combat this virus. And this response is really shocking."
Trump administration is ‘giving license to fraud and abuse’: MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle warns ‘this matters’
NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle warned about "fraud" under a new interpretation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) released by the Trump administration.
“Any borrower that, together with its affiliates, received PPP loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith,” the Treasury Department said in updated guidance on the program.
Trump business partner is exhuming Indonesian graves to build a hotel: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that a business associate of President Donald Trump is desecrating gravesites in West Java in order to build a Trump-branded hotel.
"In January 2019, gravediggers came to unearth corpses where his Muslim ancestors had rested since the 19th century, said Mulyana and two others who witnessed the excavations. The remains were being moved to make room for a mega-resort that will include a Trump-branded hotel and golf course," reported Joshua Partlow and Krithika Varagur. "At least one person had agreed to the exhumations, but other families had not given consent."