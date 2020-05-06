US prison COVID-19 infections hit 30,000: university
US prisons have reported 30,000 cases of coronavirus among inmates and guards, a US university research group reported Wednesday, as a government study said prison guards could be instrumental in the spread of the disease.
Data compiled from official sources by the COVID-19 Behind Bars Project of the UCLA law school showed that out of more than two million people incarcerated nationwide, there were 21,007 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 295 deaths.
Among prison staff there were 8,754 cases and 34 deaths.
The data was complied from federal, state and local prisons across the country that report it.
Infections in prisons across the country have rocketed in recent weeks even as the national daily total appears to have reached a plateau.
Despite the intense hit of coronavirus on the US population, with 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 70,000 deaths, some areas are still not open about prison infections, and others have done limited testing.
Many of the more than 1,000 facilities or reporting units count zero or one infection.
But in some, there are hundreds: in the state prison in Marion, Ohio, 2,176 prisoners and 175 staff are reported infected, with 12 deaths.
In another Ohio prison, in Pickaway, 1,670 inmates and 101 staff are infected, and there have been 26 deaths.
And in the Trousdale, Tennessee state prison, 1,285 inmates and 50 staff are COVID-19 positive, with one death recorded.
A report on the epidemic in prisons Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control said a high level of prison staff are infected.
Using data that was taken earlier and is less complete than the UCLA data, the CDC study noted that half of the incarceration facilities reporting at least one COVID-19 case list only prison staff as infected.
“Because staff members move between correctional facilities and their communities daily, they might be an important source of virus introduction into facilities,” the study said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump attacks whistleblower who was reassigned after raising concerns about pandemic response
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright, the public health official who filed a whistleblower complaint against the administration after being reassigned from a vaccine program.
"I never met Dr. Bright. I don't know who he is," Trump told reporters. "I didn't hear good things about him. To me, he seems like a disgruntled employee that's trying to help the Democrats."
Pres Trump is now bashing Rick Bright saying he is a “disgruntled employee” who is trying to help Democrats get elected.
Note: Bright alleged in a whistleblower complaint Tuesday that he was reassigned bc he tried to “prioritize science and safety over political expediency.”
COVID-19
US prison COVID-19 infections hit 30,000: university
US prisons have reported 30,000 cases of coronavirus among inmates and guards, a US university research group reported Wednesday, as a government study said prison guards could be instrumental in the spread of the disease.
Data compiled from official sources by the COVID-19 Behind Bars Project of the UCLA law school showed that out of more than two million people incarcerated nationwide, there were 21,007 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 295 deaths.
Among prison staff there were 8,754 cases and 34 deaths.
The data was complied from federal, state and local prisons across the country that report it.
Breaking Banner
Trump argues with nurse in Oval Office after she explains her area still has medical shortages
On Wednesday, at an event in the Oval Office marking National Nurses Day, President Donald Trump derailed a nurse as she tried to explain there are still some parts of the country that don't have adequate medical supplies to manage COVID-19, according to Bloomberg News.
After a reported asked nurse volunteer Luke Adams whether he had sufficient medical equipment, he replied that he did. But Sophia Thomas, another nurse at the event who works with the Daughters of Charity Health System in New Orleans, added that she had been reusing a mask for "a few weeks" and that while the situation is overall "manageable," supplies are "sporadic."