US says Chinese hacking vaccine research: reports
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and cybersecurity experts believe Chinese hackers are trying to steal research on developing a vaccine against coronavirus, two newspapers reported Monday.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the Chinese hacking as governments and private firms race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.
The hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for COVID-19.
US officials alleged that the hackers are linked to the Chinese government, the reports say.
The official warning could come within days.
In Beijing Foreign Affairs ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the allegation, saying China firmly opposes all cyber attacks.
“We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumors and slanders in the absence of any evidence,” Zhao said.
The warning would add to a series of alerts and reports accusing government-backed hackers in Iran, North Korea, Russia and China of malicious activity related to the pandemic, from pumping out false news to targeting workers and scientists.
The New York Times said it could be a prelude to officially-sanctioned counterattacks by US agencies involved in cyber warfare, including the Pentagon’s Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.
Last week in a joint message Britain and the United States warned of a rise in cyber attacks against health professionals involved in the coronavirus response by organized criminals “often linked with other state actors.”
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said they had detected large-scale “password spraying” tactics — hackers trying to access accounts through commonly used passwords — aimed at healthcare bodies and medical research organizations.
Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action
In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.
In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House
"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.
"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"
White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19
Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.
"We strongly urge anybody who is coming to White House grounds to comply with CDC guidelines are on wearing a mask where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," says @jonkarl in message to @whca members.