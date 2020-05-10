US Supreme Court to take on Trump taxes and presidential immunity
Washington (AFP) – Can Donald Trump refuse to turn over his tax returns and financial records to Congress and New York prosecutors? The Supreme Court takes up this politically charged question on Tuesday, and it may use the occasion to better define the limits of presidential immunity.The high court’s nine justices, confined at home by the novel coronavirus pandemic, will question lawyers for both sides by telephone in a highly anticipated session to be broadcast live.The hearing, initially set for late March, is being held now to allow time for the justices to render a decision before the pre…
Professor apologizes for argument with racial slur caught on video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hours after California State University, Sacramento’s president condemned the behavior of a professor and his wife caught on camera in an “ugly” confrontation with neighbors, the educator apologized for his wife’s use of a racial slur and said she was seeking help for alcohol and drug abuse.The video of associate professor Tim Ford and his wife was initially posted on Facebook May 1 by their neighbor, Mikaela Cobb. The video has been widely circulated online and received thousands of views.In a written statement released Friday afternoon by their Elk Grove-based attorney, ... (more…)
Two more children die of rare illness linked to coronavirus: Cuomo
NEW YORK — Two more New York children have died from a “toxic shock-like” ailment that doctors now think is tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.The toddlers who died were being treated for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a mysterious and rare ailment, and tested positive for COVID-19.“The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.“This is the last thing that we need at this time with all that’s going on, with all the anxiety we have,” he added. “Now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected.... (more…)