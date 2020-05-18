US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong
Washington (AFP) – The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.The two sides have expelled each other’s reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs.”It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in …
Mt Fuji to be closed in summer due to pandemic
Tokyo (AFP) - Japan's beloved Mount Fuji will be closed during this year's summer climbing season to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Monday.Shizuoka prefecture, home to the country's tallest mountain, announced they were closing three of the four major routes to the mountain's peak."The routes open in summer but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10," the only climbing season for Mount Fuji, a Shizuoka prefecture official told AFP."We're taking this measure so as not to spread the coronavirus," the official said.It will be the first time the ... (more…)
Mexicans dying from adulterated alcohol as beer runs dry
Puebla (Mexico) (AFP) - Scores of Mexicans are dying from drinking adulterated liquor, a consequence of the shortage of mainstream alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities say.The first of at least 138 deaths in recent weeks occurred at the end of April in the western state of Jalisco, a month after the government declared a health emergency over the spread of COVID-19.Much of Mexico has run out of beer after factories were shut down along with other non-essential firms.Beer stocks were depleted within a month, and in some areas the prices of what was left doubled, acco... (more…)
First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe
Quito (AFP) - The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador's indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.Waorani organizations -- speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) -- warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a "pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4," the ministry said in a statement.She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the stat... (more…)