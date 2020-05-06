Utah business told workers to ignore quarantine guidelines — now half of them are sick with COVID-19

County executives in Utah this week called out two local businesses for putting their employees’ health at risk by telling them to ignore quarantine guidelines.

The Utah Daily Herald reports that Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge, Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie wrote a letter this week in which they revealed 48 percent of workers at an unidentified local business had come down sick with COVID-19 after they encouraged them to blow off social distancing and other restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the commissioners say that this business actually ordered people who got sick to keep coming to their jobs.

“During the tracing contacts conducted by the Utah County Health Department and Utah Department of Utah, we found these businesses instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines after exposure to a confirmed case at work and required employees with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to still report to work,” the statement said. “This is completely unacceptable and resulted in a temporary full closure for one business along with heightened requirements for future cleaning and inspections.”

The officials have nonetheless declined so far to name the businesses that have defied guidelines.