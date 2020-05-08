Vaccine orders plummet amid coronavirus outbreak: CDC
Orders for vaccines against diseases such as measles have declined since a national emergency was declared in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The number of vaccine doses ordered around the country has fallen sharply since mid-March, the CDC said, citing data from the Vaccine Tracking System.
The study compared data from March 13 to April 19 of this year to the same period last year.
“There is a drop of 2.5 million doses of all routine non-influenza vaccines and 250,000 doses of measles-containing vaccines that appears to be the result of staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak,” the CDC said.
“The decline began the week after the national emergency declaration,” it said.
The drop in administering measles vaccinations was less among children aged two years old or younger.
“The smaller decline in measles-containing vaccine administration among children aged 24 months or less suggests that system-level strategies to prioritize well child care and immunization for this age group are being implemented,” they said.
The authors of the report said that “while social distancing efforts have helped to slow the spread of COVID-19, it also has resulted in delays and decreases in the number of children getting their recommended routine vaccines.”
“Now and as local and state public health measures like stay-at-home orders are lifted, it’s essential that parents make sure their children continue to be protected from deadly vaccine-preventable diseases,” they said in an email to AFP.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t just vanity — it’s also a fascist rejection of the duty to protect others
Despite knowing full well the furor that Vice President Mike Pence raised by not wearing a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit in late April, Donald Trump refused to wear a mask when visiting Honeywell factory in Arizona earlier this week — a factory that makes masks. This wasn't just a symbolic nose-thumbing at people's reasonable desire to be safe. Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were putting the lives of Honeywell employees in danger.
COVID-19
US prevents Security Council vote on pandemic: diplomats
The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.
The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.
The US blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.
President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.
Breaking Banner
Trump says coronavirus will ‘go away without a vaccine’
During a meeting with GOP lawmakers on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that developing a vaccine for coronavirus might be unnecessary because it will "go away" on its own.
"I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests," said Trump. "This is going to go away without a vaccine, it's gonna go away, and we're not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time. You may have some flare-ups."
He then qualified his statement, adding he wasn't saying it would go away this year.
Watch below:
TRUMP: "I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests. This is going to go away without a vaccine, it's gonna go away, and we're not going to see it again, hopefully."