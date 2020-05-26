Venezuela attorney general seeks to declare Juan Guaido party ‘terrorist organization’
Venezuela’s attorney general on Monday asked the Supreme Court to declare opposition leader Juan Guaido’s party a “terrorist organization,” blaming it for a failed sea invasion.
Tarek William Saab accused the Voluntad Popular (“Popular Will”) party and its leader Guaido — who is supported by the US and around 50 other countries as the interim president of Venezuela — of promoting destabilizing actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a state TV broadcast, Saab said his office had asked the court “to determine if the Voluntad Popular political organization is a terrorist organization.”
He referred to a “naval incursion” on May 3 in which Venezuela detained 52 alleged mercenaries, including two retired members of the US military, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry.
The pair have been charged with terrorism.
Venezuela’s leftist president Nicolas Maduro has already accused Guaido of orchestrating the maritime invasion, with the support of the United States.
US President Donald Trump has denied that his country was involved.
Voluntad Popular “categorically rejected the accusations” in a statement.
Guaido responded by accusing Maduro’s government on Twitter of protecting “irregular groups,” such as the Colombian ELN guerrillas, as well as Jesus Santrich, the former head of the disbanded FARC rebels.
© 2020 AFP
‘Kind of Blue’ jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb dies: US media
Jimmy Cobb, the drummer on Miles Davis's 1959 jazz classic "Kind of Blue" -- revered by critics as one of the greatest albums of all time -- has died aged 91, US media reported Monday.
His wife Eleana Cobb said the musician died on Sunday of lung cancer at home in Manhattan, according to broadcaster NPR and other outlets.
"He was a very special and unusual person -- a gifted musician with natural talent, like an athlete," she told the New York Daily News.
Cobb had been the last surviving member of the sextet who recorded "Kind of Blue" over two days in a converted church in New York.
US author Joyce Carol Oates wins France’s richest book prize
US writer Joyce Carol Oates, so often a bridesmaid for the Nobel literature prize, won France's richest books prize Monday.
The Cino del Duca World Prize, which is worth 200,000 euros ($218,000), is often seen as a stepping stone to the Nobel, with Andrei Sakharov, Mario Vargas Llosa and the French novelist Patrick Modiano all winning it before going on to Nobel glory.
Five of Oates' books, including her novel "Blonde", which chronicled the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, without ever winning.
Australian media to be tried for contempt over Pell reporting
Dozens of Australian journalists and news organizations will go on trial in November for allegedly violating a gag order barring coverage of Cardinal George Pell's sex crimes case, a judge said Tuesday.
Rupert Murdoch's Nationwide News and the former Fairfax group, now owned by broadcaster Nine, are among 12 companies facing contempt charges along with 18 leading editors and reporters.
If convicted, the journalists face prison terms of up to five years and the media organizations fines of up to Aus$500,000 ($328,000).
The presiding judge issued the gag to prevent news of the court proceedings from prejudicing jurors in what was expected to be a second trial against Pell over his now-quashed conviction for child sex abuse.