Venezuela charges two Americans with ‘terrorism, conspiracy’
Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with “terrorism” and “conspiracy” for allegedly taking part in a failed invasion bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.
Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military who said they thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association,” and could face 25-30 years in prison.
Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the attempted incursion.
Saab said Venezuela had requested an international arrest warrant for the capture of former US army medic, Jordan Goudreau, who allegedly organized and trained the mercenary force.
Maduro has accused President Donald Trump of being directly behind the invasion — and Saab said Friday that the Venezuelans involved would be tried for “conspiracy with a foreign government.”
Trump has roundly rejected the accusation, telling Fox News on Friday: “If I wanted to go into Venezuela I wouldn’t make a secret about it.”
“I’d go in and they would do nothing about it. They would roll over. I wouldn’t send a small little group. No, no, no. It would be called an army,” he said. “It would be called an invasion.”
Venezuela announced on Monday that it had arrested the two former US special forces soldiers and on Wednesday Maduro, who showed the pair’s passports on state television, said they would be tried.
The US army has confirmed they were former members of the Green Berets who were deployed to Iraq.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government would “use every tool that we have available to try to get them back.”
In announcing the arrests, Saab claimed Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is backed in his challenge to Maduro’s authority by the United States and more than 50 countries, was behind the mission.
Saab accused Guaido of signing a $212 million contract with “hired mercenaries” using funds seized by the United States from the state oil company PDVSA.
© 2020 AFP
‘A cancer on justice in this nation’: Fresh demand for Barr’s resignation—or impeachment—after Flynn charges dropped
"We renew our call," said Common Cause's president Friday, for Congress "to impeach William Barr before he does irreparable damage to the system of justice in our nation."
Fresh demands for the resignation or impeachment of U.S. Attorney General William Barr have started stacking up since the Department of Justice on Thursday dropped its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which critics have condemned as a decision designed to politically benefit President Donald Trump.
Mass unemployment is a failure of capitalism
The difficulties caused to workers by record unemployment during the pandemic are a product of capitalism. Most of the time, employers decide to hire or fire workers depending on which choice maximizes employers’ profits. Profit, not the full employment of workers nor of means of production, is “the bottom line” of capitalism and thus of capitalists. That is how the system works. Capitalists are rewarded when their profits are high and punished when they are not. It’s nothing personal; it’s just business.
Unemployment is a choice mostly made by employers. In many cases of unemployment, employers had the option not to fire employees. They could have kept all employed but reduced their hours or days or else rotated off-work times among employees. Employers can choose to retain idled employees on payrolls and suffer losses they hope will be temporary.
COVID-19
Belgian llama holds key to possible corona treatment
Scientists the world over are scrambling to perfect an anti-viral treatment for the novel coronavirus, and following what might seem to be some unusual trails.
Belgium's top researchers insist that their efforts to isolate an anti-body grown in a llama -- the Andean beast of burden -- is based on a solid lead.
Professor Xavier Saelens of the Flemish Institute of Biotechnology (VIB) in Ghent told AFP, that if it works it would not be the first time the camel-like beast has helped out.
"There's already a drug on the market that came from a llama antibody," he said, citing caplacizumab, used in the blood disorder thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.