Venezuela says it foiled an incursion by ‘mercenaries’
Venezuela’s leftist government said Sunday it foiled an incursion from the sea, killing eight members of a group of alleged mercenaries bent on “terrorist acts” aimed at overthrowing President Nicolas Maduro.
Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the group, which he said originated in Colombia, tried to land aboard fast boats before dawn in the northern coastal state of La Guaira but were intercepted by the military and special police units.
“Thanks to the opportune, effective action of our Bolivarian Armed Forces and special police action forces of the National Bolivarian Police, some were shot down and some were detained,” said Reverol, speaking on state television.
Colombia denied any involvement.
Reverol said the group attempted to land on a beach at Macuto, about an hour north of the capital Caracas.
A massive air, sea and land search was underway for remnants of the attackers, he said.
Diosdado Cabello, deputy leader of the ruling Socialist Party, said later that clashes had so far resulted in “eight people dead and two detained.”
Cabello said the operation was “orchestrated” by the United States and its Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), with support from its staunch South American ally, Colombia.
He said one of those killed was Roberto Colina, a former Venezuelan army officer linked to retired general Cliver Alcala.
Alcala, a Maduro critic, hit the headlines in March when he surrendered to DEA agents in Colombia and was flown to New York after he was indicted along with a dozen others, including the president, on drug-trafficking charges.
One of the two people detained is a DEA agent, he said.
– ‘Use of Force’ –
“We are going to confront this with all the instruments the Constitution guarantees us….with the use of force when necessary to preserve internal order,” said Cabello, who is also the speaker of the country’s all-powerful Constituent Assembly.
Speaking beside him on the steps of the Legislative Palace in Caracas, Reverol said a speedboat used in the raid, as well as 10 rifles and two machines guns, had been stolen from a Venezuelan army depot in April 2019.
Venezuela frequently accuses Colombia of fomenting plots to overthrow the Maduro government, and of allowing “mercenaries” to train in its territory.
Bogota’s foreign ministry dismissed the accusation as an “unfounded attempt to involve the government of Colombia in a speculative plot.”
The Colombian government of President Ivan Duque has denounced Maduro as a “dictator.” The two broke off diplomatic relations between their countries last year.
Under Maduro, the once oil-rich South American country has spiraled into the deepest economic crisis in its history, one accentuated by US sanctions and now the coronavirus pandemic.
Millions of its citizens have migrated abroad — many of them to neighboring Colombia — to escape deepening poverty and repression.
But so far, Maduro has weathered challenges to his rule, notably from opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself acting president in January 2019 with the backing of the United States and more than 50 other countries.
Guaido claimed the affair was “staged” by the government, to be used as an excuse to “continue the persecution” of opposition figures.
According to Reverol, the group planned to carry out “terrorist attacks,” including assassination of regime leaders.
The plan aimed “to increase the spiral of violence, generate chaos and confusion … and with that lead to a new attempt at a coup d’etat,” he said.
Equities tumble as Trump revives trade war fears
Stock markets suffered steep losses Monday, tracking a selloff in New York after Donald Trump sparked fears of a renewed trade war with China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic.
Claims by the US president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the disease started in a lab in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account, overshadowed a further slowing of infections and deaths from COVID-19.
The losses across Asia came as investors returned from an extended weekend break and after all three main indexes on Wall Street tanked between 2.6 and 3.2 percent, having enjoyed their best month in decades in April.
Breaking Banner
Trump erupts at ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough’ after Morning Joe host delivers bad news on polling
President Donald Trump on Monday uncorked a crazed rant against MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shortly after the "Morning Joe" host reported on bad polling news for the president.
"'Concast' should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough," the president wrote on Twitter. "I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is 'nuts'. Besides, bad ratings!"
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Morning Joe destroys Trump for ‘lying’ about COVID-19 death toll
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for moving the goalposts on coronavirus deaths.
The president started by claiming the virus would disappear on its own, but his projections have shifted as the death toll mounts -- and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump still didn't have a strategy for managing the crisis.
"He, again, said it was going to be zero, it was 11 to zero, 15 to five," Scarborough said. "Then he said it was going to magically go away in April, when things warmed up, it'd be gone in April. Then, of course, more Americans died in April of this pandemic that the president said wasn't going to affect us. [He] said the media is, yeah, overhyping it, it's a hoax."