Venezuela’s official virus data is ‘absolutely absurd’: HRW and Johns Hopkins
Venezuela’s low case count and death toll from the coronavirus are likely false and could in fact be thousands of times higher than official figures, according to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Johns Hopkins University.
President Nicolas Maduro’s government has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths out of 1,121 cases in a country of 30 million people, numbers a report from the HRW and Johns Hopkins calls “absurd.”
“We believe the data — the statistics that the Venezuelan government give, Maduro’s statistics — are absolutely absurd and are not credible,” HRW director for the Americas Jose Miguel Vivanco said during a videoconference Tuesday while presenting the report.
The true number could be closer to “at least 30,000” coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins associate medicine professor Kathleen Page, who interviewed several Venezuelan doctors and nurses for the report.
Vivanco said the idea of so few cases and deaths “in a country where doctors don’t have water to even wash their hands” and “the health system is totally collapsing” strains credibility.
Page said the Venezuelan government reports having completed more than 300,000 coronavirus tests, but that the tests they use are known for returning a high percentage of false negatives.
She instead estimates that 1 percent of the population — or about 300,000 people — might be infected.
Given available information about the novel coronavirus death rate in other countries, it is possible to conservatively estimate that 30,000 of those infected in Venezuela have died, Page said, especially since the health infrastructure there is so fragile.
“One of the surgeons told me they have to wash their hands from water that falls from the air conditioning,” she said.
Venezuela, once a wealthy oil-rich country, has been devastated by an economic and political crisis that has seen many flee the country and left those that remain often without basic necessities.
Vivanco slammed the government as a “repressive dictatorship” that doesn’t allow journalists and medical personnel to report the facts on the ground and instead “hides data.”
HRW director for the United Nations Louis Charbonneau called on the international community to hold Venezuela accountable.
“We urge UN (Secretary General) Antonio Guterres and the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock to lead efforts to address this extremely worrying humanitarian situation in Venezuela,” he said.
Joe Biden updates social media profiles with picture showing him wearing a coronavirus mask
The wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a leading issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Donald Trump has reportedly said he won't wear a mask due to vanity, with the president not liking the way he looks wearing a mask.
But former Vice President Joe Biden was spotted wearing a mask during his first public appearance in weeks, when he came out to honor the dead on Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, Biden joined many other social media users by updating his profile picture with a photo of him wearing a mask and Ray Ban sunglasses.
Masks take center stage in presidential race as Biden slams Trump for ‘costing people’s lives’
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden laid into President Donald Trump for his comments belittling his decision to wear a mask at the Memorial Day events at the beginning of the week.
"He's a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way," said Biden. He added that "This macho stuff ... It's costing people's lives."
Trump has frequently refused to don a mask while speaking to the media, even when he is in public places where masks are required.
Watch below:
“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden to @DanaBashCNN about Trump belittling his wearing of a mask. “This macho stuff ... It’s costing people’s lives.”