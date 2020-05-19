Quantcast
Connect with us

Video shows Texas cops pulling guns on Black man – attorney says it was for ‘rolling through a stop sign’

Published

20 mins ago

on

A video is making the rounds on line showing police officers in Midland, Texas, drawing their guns on a man after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. They later arrested him for evading arrest.

Police can be heard telling 21-year-old Tye Anders to follow their directions while family friends of Anders who were on the scene beg police not to shoot him. Speaking to NewsWest 9, police say Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and then continued in his vehicle until he arrived at his grandmother’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anders has since hired a civil rights attorney Justin Moore, who had a different version of event than the police account.

“We believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling and there was no traffic violation,” Moore said.

You can watch the full video here.

Watch NewsWest 9’s report on the story below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims hydroxychloroquine study was an ‘enemy statement’ as he defends his use of unproven COVID-19 drug

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Monday that he was taking the medication, which he claimed could help people prevent becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

"The FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious side effects. Why do you promote the use of this drug when you're not a doctor?" a reporter asked him on Tuesday.

"Well, I have worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey they were giving it to people in bad shape, they were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement," Trump replied.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Video shows Texas cops pulling guns on Black man – attorney says it was for ‘rolling through a stop sign’

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

A video is making the rounds on line showing police officers in Midland, Texas, drawing their guns on a man after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. They later arrested him for evading arrest.

Police can be heard telling 21-year-old Tye Anders to follow their directions while family friends of Anders who were on the scene beg police not to shoot him. Speaking to NewsWest 9, police say Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and then continued in his vehicle until he arrived at his grandmother’s home.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Angry truckers turn on Trump over failed promises: ‘Prove me wrong Mr. President’

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

According to a report from Business Insider, long haul truckers who went for Trump in the 2016 election are quickly turning on him as they have seen their take-home pay collapse while the president has failed to come through on helping them out.

Last week the truckers held a protest outside of a White House Rose Garden press conference, honking the horns to disrupt the president -- only to have the Trump tell reporters they were expressing their "love' for him.

That, in turn, angered truckers even more.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image