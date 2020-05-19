Video shows Texas cops pulling guns on Black man – attorney says it was for ‘rolling through a stop sign’

A video is making the rounds on line showing police officers in Midland, Texas, drawing their guns on a man after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. They later arrested him for evading arrest.

Police can be heard telling 21-year-old Tye Anders to follow their directions while family friends of Anders who were on the scene beg police not to shoot him. Speaking to NewsWest 9, police say Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and then continued in his vehicle until he arrived at his grandmother’s home.

Anders has since hired a civil rights attorney Justin Moore, who had a different version of event than the police account.

“We believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling and there was no traffic violation,” Moore said.

You can watch the full video here.

Watch NewsWest 9’s report on the story below: