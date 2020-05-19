Video shows Texas cops pulling guns on Black man – attorney says it was for ‘rolling through a stop sign’
A video is making the rounds on line showing police officers in Midland, Texas, drawing their guns on a man after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. They later arrested him for evading arrest.
Police can be heard telling 21-year-old Tye Anders to follow their directions while family friends of Anders who were on the scene beg police not to shoot him. Speaking to NewsWest 9, police say Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and then continued in his vehicle until he arrived at his grandmother’s home.
Anders has since hired a civil rights attorney Justin Moore, who had a different version of event than the police account.
“We believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling and there was no traffic violation,” Moore said.
You can watch the full video here.
Watch NewsWest 9’s report on the story below:
Trump claims hydroxychloroquine study was an ‘enemy statement’ as he defends his use of unproven COVID-19 drug
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The president said Monday that he was taking the medication, which he claimed could help people prevent becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.
"The FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious side effects. Why do you promote the use of this drug when you're not a doctor?" a reporter asked him on Tuesday.
"Well, I have worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey they were giving it to people in bad shape, they were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement," Trump replied.
2020 Election
Angry truckers turn on Trump over failed promises: ‘Prove me wrong Mr. President’
According to a report from Business Insider, long haul truckers who went for Trump in the 2016 election are quickly turning on him as they have seen their take-home pay collapse while the president has failed to come through on helping them out.
Last week the truckers held a protest outside of a White House Rose Garden press conference, honking the horns to disrupt the president -- only to have the Trump tell reporters they were expressing their "love' for him.
That, in turn, angered truckers even more.