Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions pledged for vaccine push
Washington (AFP) – The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter of a million on Tuesday, with the US government predicting a further surge in fatalities as an international vaccine drive garnered $8 billion in pledges.The dire forecast from the United States came as much of the Western world emerged from weeks of lockdown, with hopes that the disease may have peaked in Europe, where deaths in the worst affected countries have dropped after nearly two months of confinement.But the global progress did little to cool a war of words between the US and China over responsibil…
‘Catastrophic and ridiculous’: Journalist explains how Trump got the whole world ‘laughing’ at him
On April 30, the Chinese news agency Xinhua released a video mocking President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Anne Applebaum, in The Atlantic, describes the video as “crude propaganda” and “shameless propaganda.” But she also acknowledges that there is some truth to it, lamenting that China is hardly the only country where Trump’s response to the pandemic has been the subject of mockery and ridicule.
WATCH: Woman arrested after claiming to be ‘sovereign’ who doesn’t have to follow COVID-19 laws
A video has surfaced of a woman who refused to wear a mask in a public market while picking fights with passers-by.
According to The Straits Times, the Singaporean woman was arrested Monday evening local time after she assaulted one of the people she was harassing. She was also charged with causing a public nuisance and not wearing a mask.
"Everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and wilful breaches of safe distancing measures," the police said in a statement. "Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19."
Italy struggles to explain surge in March coronavirus deaths
Italy recorded almost 50 percent more fatalities in March than usual, according to new official data showing that the real coronavirus death toll could be far higher than the 29,000 reported.
The Italian government has struggled to determine how many people have actually died from an illness that forced the nation of 60 million to shut down over the first half of March.
The data were released on the day Italy eased nine weeks of confinement. Italians were allowed to stroll freely in parks and visit their relatives again, though many small businesses will be unable to reopen for another two weeks.