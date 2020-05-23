Virus-hit Hertz declares bankruptcy in US and Canada
Washington (AFP) – Global car rental company Hertz became the latest economic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic Friday, filing for bankruptcy in the US and Canada after more than a century in business.”The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company’s revenue and future bookings,” Hertz said in a press release.Hertz said it took “immediate action” to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers and eliminate “all non-essential spending”.”However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car …
Trump’s ‘hostile takeover’ of the Republican Party is going to lead to a 2020 election wipeout: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, former Republican -- but still conservative -- Matt Lewis took a look at the most recent presidential and Senate election polling and predicted that Donald Trump is leading the GOP to a November wipeout that will see them lose the Senate and the White House.
With a Fox News poll coming out this week showing the president trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden badly, Lewis said things likely won't get better for Trump and that could lead to the collapse of the entire party.
What happened in Michigan this week was no mistake: Infrastructure was privatized for profit — and it’s crumbling
The president diverted already strained resources for a campaign stop in Michigan that doubled as a political stunt, advertising his personal refusal to wear a mask, even in settings where everyone else is required to. Trump's antagonistic rhetoric towards a state that is facing multiple life-or-death crises at the same time was widely criticized. But what he did more quietly did this week reveals just how vulnerable his deregulatory actions have left America.
BUSTED: Nike turned away a public health inspector days after a worker with COVID-19 died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The security guard said no. It didn’t matter that the visitor was from the Shelby County Health Department.
It didn’t matter that she was there to investigate health conditions at a Nike distribution center where, five days earlier, company officials learned a temporary worker had died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The security guard staffing the gate at the sprawling site said that without an appointment, no one could come in.
On the afternoon of April 16, the county environmental health employee left her card but without answers to a complaint the department had received that the giant athletic wear maker wasn’t cleaning thoroughly or allowing for social distancing among workers.