Virus pushes Pakistan’s transgender dancers out of their homes
Islamabad (AFP) – Before the virus shutdown, dancer Adnan Ali had carved out a comfortable living performing at parties for newlyweds and newborns, avoiding the financial hardship faced by many in Pakistan’s transgender community.But the closure of wedding halls and scrapped celebrations where she would twist and twirl in front of applauding crowds have frozen her income, forcing her out of the one-bedroom apartment she rented in a wealthy suburb of Islamabad. Now she shares a cramped single room in a shelter with other transgender dancers who have also lost work because of a nationwide lockdo…
22 killed as ‘super cyclone’ ravages Bangladesh, India
Satkhira (Bangladesh) (AFP) - At least 22 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.Millions were left without power after Cyclone Amphan, packing winds of around 150 kilometres per hour (95 miles), carried away electricity pylons, walls and roofs, officials said Thursday as they began to assess the damage.Residents in the Indian city of Kolkata, the capital of the hard-hit West Bengal state, awoke to flooded streets with some cars wind... (more…)
A world redrawn: Legendary photographer captures the way that coronavirus creating a ‘genocide’ threat in the Amazon
Legendary photographer Sebastiao Salgado has warned of a "genocide" of the Amazon's indigenous peoples if the Brazilian government does not do more to protect them from the coronavirus.
The country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro -- who has dismissed the virus as a "little flu" -- has long been accused of encouraging loggers and farmers to invade indigenous reserves and of dismantling government agencies set up to protect them.
Brazilian-born Salgado, who shot to fame with his almost biblical images of gold miners in the Amazon, told AFP that "there was a huge risk of a real catastrophe".
Korean football club get record fine over fully clothed sex dolls in stands
South Korea's FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had "deeply humiliated women fans".
With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday's game.
The incident made headlines around the world.
After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul's claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it "could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience".