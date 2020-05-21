Virus trips up soap opera ‘General Hospital’, 57 years on
New York (AFP) – Will Michael get full custody of his son Wiley? Will Sasha’s romantic woes lead her down the road to addiction? Will Sonny and Julian battle it out once again?Fans of “General Hospital” are awaiting answers to these questions — but they could end up waiting a long time, as the last new episode of the beloved US soap opera airs Thursday.For the first time since its debut in 1963, and after more than 14,500 episodes, the ABC program will be on forced hiatus due to disruptions in production sparked by the coronavirus crisis.”I’ve been watching this show since like I was maybe ei…
Overwhelmed and losing, Trump is melting down in a narcissistic rage: reports
Reports of Trump flying into a rage behind closed doors--shouting at aides, turning on former allies and at one point threatening to sue his campaign manager for failing to deliver good polling numbers--have been ubiquitous over the last three years. But this past week feels qualitatively and quantitatively different, as has fired a series of inspector generals, lashed out at the reliably sycophantic Sen. Lindsey Graham, pushed a number of snake-oil cures for Covid-19 and threatened to cut off federal funding to several states for the "crime" of sending voters applications for absentee ballots, which he insists against all evidence are rife with fraud. He's lurched between falsely bragging about the number of people we're testing for Covid-19 and saying that we're testing too many; between claiming that we'll have a vaccine by November and insisting that the pandemic will just disappear without a vaccine.
Colbert ridicules Trump for refusing to wear a mask — ‘but he’ll take a drug whose side effects include death’
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but mock President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus, but he is more than willing to take a pill that could kill him.
Studies revealed this week that wearing a mask can reduce transmission of the coronavirus by 75 percent. While it isn't known the degree to which hydroxychloroquine can prevent the virus, the president has been taking it anyway.
"Great studies came out of Italy on hydroxy-- you know what I'm talking about, right? Right?" Trump asked those attending his cabinet meeting.
White House finally responds to questions about fewer deaths if Trump had acted sooner — they blamed China
Reporters asked President Donald Trump Wednesday if he had seen the data saying that 36,000 Americans would not have died if he had acted just one week earlier in March. Trump responded to the question by attacking CBS reporter Weija Jiang and calling it "fake news."
Upon further reflection, the White House eventually responded to the alleged "fake news," though they still dodged their role in the slow response to the pandemic.
"What would have saved life is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission. What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump, including the early travel restrictions when we had no idea the true level of asymptotic spread and the greatest mobilization of the private sector since World War II to deliver critical supplies to states in need and ramp up testing across the country that has placed us on a responsible path to reopen our country."