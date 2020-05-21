Quantcast
Vulnerable Republican threatens to block Senate recess as his constituents sour on his coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) is facing a tough reelection where he’s struggling to gain traction. That might be the reason Gardner is begging his colleagues not to take a Memorial Day break, so he can still appear to be working in Washington amid the crisis.

Politico reported that the leadership is trying to work with Gardner, but that he still may block a recess in the Senate.

The Global Strategy Group surveyed 800 Colorado voters and found that they ranked Gardner at 37 percent approval of the work he’s doing. It’s actually worse than what Coloradans think of President Donald Trump, who has a 41 percent rating. Only 30 percent approve of Gardner’s work on the coronavirus response.

“Republicans could use Senate procedure to overrule Gardner, but such an intraparty feud on the Senate floor would amount to an airing of the deep divisions in the GOP about what to do next on the virus. Or the Senate could stay in session next week without doing much business,” Politico reported.

“Hopefully it won’t be necessary. I’m hoping the leader and Sen. Gardner are able to figure something out that would enable him to get things he wants discussed and considered,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD).

Even if the Senate stayed in session, McConnell isn’t working on coronavirus legislation. While the House has passed the HEROES Act, McConnell has called the latest stimulus package “dead on arrival.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘This man is dumb’: Trump ignites mockery after claiming there are ‘many per capitas’

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was inundated with ridicule on Thursday after he seemed not to know what the term "per capita" means.

During a televised cabinet meeting, Trump defended his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by arguing that America's infection and death totals weren't as bad as some other countries when looked at on a per-capita basis.

Things got confusing, however, when the president tried to expand upon this line of thinking.

"And you know when you say 'per capita,' there’s many per capitas," the president said. "It’s like, per capita relative to what? But you can look at just about any category and we're really at the top, meaning positive, on a per capita basis too."

Chuck Schumer tells The View that Mitch McConnell’s making the same mistakes as Herbert Hoover

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appeared on "The View" Thursday to sound the alarm about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who, he said, is behaving in the same way former President Herbert Hoover did just before the Great Depression.

McConnell, who has spent the past few weeks focusing on getting President Donald Trump's appointees a hearing, is ignoring critical bills that Schumer said are necessary for propping up the United States.

"The View's" Joy Behar brought up the HEROES Act, which would help allocate funding to states and localities struggling in the era of COVID-19. It would also provide hazard pay for all of the front-line workers who have spent the past several months risking their lives to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin woman ‘kind of mad’ at Trump after she gets COVID-19 despite taking hydroxychloroquine

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

A woman from Wisconsin is feeling annoyed at President Donald Trump after she contracted the novel coronavirus while taking hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted as a prophylactic against the drug.

In an interview with local news station WISN, a Wisconsin resident who is asking only to be identified as Kim says that she believed she was safe from contracting COVID-19 because she has been using hydroxychloroquine for the past two decades to treat her lupus.

