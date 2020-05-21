Warren tops MoveOn survey for preferred Biden VP pick
The new poll shows 73% of the group’s members would be more likely to vote for the former vice president if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is his running mate.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren emerged as the top preference to be Joe Biden’s vice president on the Democratic ticket in a new poll of progressive group MoveOn’s members.
According to the results of the survey, released Wednesday, 73% of the progressive advocacy group’s members would be more likely to vote for Biden if he chooses former presidential contender Warren (D-Mass.) as his running mate. That figure includes 53% of members who said they’d be much more likely to vote for Biden with Warren as veep.
Other potential vice president nominees who drew strong support from MoveOn members were former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Abrams and Harris—another of Biden’s former rivals in the Democratic presidential race—both nabbed 66% of support from MoveOn members.
In addition to Abrams, Harris, and Warren, MoveOn asked its members about nine other potential nominees: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Sen.Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto )D-Nev.), Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The group chose only women in light of Biden’s March vow to choose a female running mate.
Support for Abrams, Harris, and Warren “was significantly higher than for others,” said MoveOn.
Warren also came out ahead in a separate recent MoveOn poll in which respondents were asked about their first choice for a vice president. The Massachusetts Democrat was favored by 41% of respondents, far ahead of second place Abrams and Harris, who each nabbed 13%.
Warren has already indicated she’d be open to serving as VP, telling MSNBC last month she’d say yes if Biden asked her to be on the ticket.
That comment came a month after Warren suggested Biden was not the best presidential choice for the party because he would “not meet this moment.”
“Nominating someone who wants to restore the world before Donald Trump, when the status quo has been leaving more and more people behind for decades, is a big risk for our party and our country,” she said.
Warren has since endorsed Biden.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham donors explain why they ditched the GOP senator — and now back his Democratic rival
The debate over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic is now turning some Americans away from the Republican Party, according to The State.
In South Carolina, a self-described "moderate Republican" who has given campaign donations to both sides said he's not interested in reelecting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“I was a big supporter of Lindsey, especially back in the ‘90s,” said Wallace Lightsey. “I helped raise money for him and I really liked him. I thought he was very bright, very articulate and seemed to be pretty practical.”
2020 Election
Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report
George W. Bush's political architect is assisting President Donald Trump's campaign as an adviser.
Karl Rove has been helping Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.
Republican insiders suggested that Rove -- who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump -- is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.
2020 Election
Trump faces ‘nearly insurmountable’ odds of being reelected thanks to COVID-19 recession: forecasting model
The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a major dent in President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 election, according to an influential election forecasting model.
NBC News reports that Oxford Economics, which has a strong track record of forecasting presidential elections, now sees Trump as all but certain to lose the popular vote this fall.
"An unemployment rate above its global financial crisis peak, household income nearly 6% below its pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation will make the economy a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Trump come November," the firm writes in explaining its latest forecast.