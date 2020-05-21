Quantcast
Was fired State Department IG about to blow open the defining scandal of Trump’s presidency?

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

There’s a powerful case to be made that the coronavirus crisis — with its mounting evidence that earlier and more aggressive U.S. intervention in March could have saved thousands of lives — isn’t the first or only time that people have died needlessly because of Donald Trump’s unfitness for the presidency.For more than two years, civilians in Yemen — where a humanitarian crisis caused by a ceaseless Saudi Arabian military campaign has killed tens of thousands and exposed millions to the risk of starvation and disease — have successfully convinced top Americans in both political parties that it…

Here’s how Pompeo tried to fast-track Saudi arms deal that caused IG alarm: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered his aides to come up with a justification for an emergency order expediting a controversial Saudi arms deal.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered officials in the State Department to find a justification for the emergency authorization he had already decided to invoke to speed up an $8 billion arms deal with several Middle Eastern nations and conceal it from scrutiny, CNN reports," wrote Blake Montgomery.

A Swedish catastrophe: Conservatives’ favorite pandemic policy turns out to be quite deadly

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Many conservatives are praising Sweden for its decision to not issue stay-at-home orders or close down businesses like cafes and restaurants. Indeed, anti-lockdown protesters have started using "Be more like Sweden" as a mantra in their attempt to convince American policymakers to put an end to the lockdowns that have swept the country.

Yet the public health data suggests that Sweden's hands-off approach to fighting the pandemic has been dangerous.

Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump's comments on Twitter.

"Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America's staunchest proponents of eugenics," Greenblatt noted.

