Quantcast
Connect with us

Washington Post mocks Trump for only having problems with Fox News when they won’t confirm his lies

Published

1 min ago

on

The Washington Post’s Phil Bump couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump’s marriage to Fox News only extends so far as the network’s agreement to push whatever he says as gospel.

That conflict came into play Monday, when the president continued to advocate using hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19. It not only doesn’t prevent COVID-19, it also doesn’t cure it. Still, Trump said that he decided to demand the drug from his White House physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Center for Disease Control has removed hydroxychloroquine from their site as a treatment for the coronavirus and the Food and Drug Administration goes even further.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19,” the site says. It goes on to warn that the drugs “can cause abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation and a dangerously rapid heart rate called ventricular tachycardia.”

Studies of the drug in New York hospitals and by the Department of Veterans Affairs suggest that using the drug can increase the chances of death in patients. They have urged only using the drug when being on a heart monitor in a hospital.

After Trump proclaimed his usage, Fox News host Neil Cavuto rushed to warn people not to take a drug simply because the president is taking it.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or, in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you,” said Cavuto after Trump’s announcement. “I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home,” he added.

Vanity Fair’s Gabe Sherman revealed at the end of March that Fox News was already lawyering up after it became clear that their downplaying of the coronavirus could actually get them sued.

False claims made about the virus by Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, “tried to do their original playbook — which was dismiss it as a hoax, say that this is another partisan attempt by Democrats to hurt Donald Trump — and this was the case where they could not prevent reality,” Sherman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quick fact-check led Trump to another outburst on Twitter to rage his favorite new drug won’t kill anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an unusual, though not unprecedented, attack by Trump against an employee of the network he watches and promotes with abandon,” said Bump. “In the past, Trump has objected to reporting or information from other Fox News personalities, including former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly and the network’s well-regarded polling team. He has used his bully pulpit to try to cow the network explicitly, encouraging his supporters to look to alternatives and even boosting the rival network One America News, an ostentatiously pro-Trump outlet.”

His attack on Cavuto was simply more of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday night, Ingraham couldn’t figure out why the media was “freaking out” about Trump’s claim. Tuesday morning “Fox & Friends” promoted the president’s drug use, welcoming on the White House press secretary to sing the president’s praises.

Bump noted that over the years, Trump has poked Fox News, reminding them of the far-right fans who got them to the top of the ratings, and the candidates, namely him, that have been quick to call in and help give them a ratings boost. Ironically, a poll from this month showed that Fox News viewers were more likely to believe Trump than they were to believe the network they’re so addicted to.

“In the case of Cavuto vs. Trump, May 2020 iteration, that conflict is unusually important. Fox News viewers are being asked to believe either that Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine is at worst innocuous and, at best, potentially lifesaving — or that, as Cavuto put it, there’s a significant risk of death associated with its use and no non-anecdotal evidence of its efficacy,” wrote Bump. “In this case, there’s an outside arbiter: the FDA. Its opinion on the matter is at the top of this article. On May 4, Ingraham offered her thoughts on the FDA’s decision.”

“The FDA, I hate to say it, they got this one wrong big time,” Ingraham, who attended medical school, claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s what happened when a former State Dept official spent an entire week in the ‘parallel universe’ of pro-Trump media

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

One longtime Democratic operative decided to spend an entire week consuming nothing but pro-Trump media -- and he came away feeling as though he had traveled to a "parallel universe."

Philippe Reines, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and adviser to Hillary Clinton, writes in The Daily Beast about his experiment spending an entire week watching Fox News, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and reading right-wing blogs such as Gateway Pundit to get an idea of what the average Trump voter was learning about the world around them.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Woman behind ‘Roe v. Wade’ said in a ‘deathbed confession’ that conservatives paid her to lie about her conversion

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

"Jane Roe," the plaintiff in the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion, admitted in a deathbed confession that she faked her conversion later in life to oppose legal abortion.

Norma McCorvey, who died in 2017, became known as Jane Roe after suing for the right to get a legal and safe abortion in Texas, made the stunning confession in the upcoming FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe," reported The Daily Beast.

“This is my deathbed confession,” McCorvey chuckles in the film.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP fears Richard Burr’s stock-dumping scandal could take down North Carolina’s other Republican senator

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

North Carolina Republicans fear the stock-dumping scandal that has landed Sen. Richard Burr under investigation will endanger the state's other GOP senator.

Burr stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week after federal agents seized his cell phone as part of the investigation, but that cloud over his future could also complicate Sen. Thom Tillis' re-election this fall, reported The Daily Beast.

“It don't matter which party you are, but anytime somebody is being under investigation it is going to fallout with everybody that they're associated with,” said Ron Wyatt, chairman of the Iredell County Republican Party. “We've got two senators in North Carolina, so if one is being investigated, rightfully or wrongfully, then it is absolutely going to draw extra criticism and scrutiny on that other person that's in the same party, running for the equal position.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image