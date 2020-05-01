WATCH: Alex Jones endorses cannibalism less than two months into coronavirus lockdowns

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones unleashed an insane rant on Friday in which he discussed eating his own neighbors should the COVID-19 lockdown continue.

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbors,” Jones said. “I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em.”

Jones then praised himself for his honesty in his endorsement of cannibalism.

“My superpower is being honest — I’ll eat your ass!” Jones said.

He then angrily blamed the “globalists” for instituting lockdowns and forcing him to consider eating people.

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?!” he yelled. “I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up! I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I’ll eat your ass! And that’s what I want the globalists to know — I will eat your ass first!”

Watch the video below.

The most disturbing video known to man pic.twitter.com/izb038PBXB — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) May 1, 2020