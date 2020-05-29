Quantcast
WATCH: CNN’s Omar Jimenez describes his on-camera arrest after being released from custody

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning — only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.

“In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well,” he said. “It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that’s all around them and that arrest happened.”

Jimenez then said that the officers who arrested him were very cordial and said they actually seemed unsure of why they were taking journalists into custody.

“I was talking to the officer leading me away: ‘Hey, man, we’re going to be out here for the next few days, what is the guidance of where we should be? If you don’t want us that close, where should we be? We were under the impression that was okay,'” Jimenez explained. “He said look, I don’t know man, I’m just following orders.’ I don’t know who was potentially giving that order in that particular moment.”

Watch the video below.


Donald Trump unmasked: Culture-war nihilism is his last line of defense

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

I don't think there's ever been a U.S. president with more influence with his political base that Donald Trump. All presidents are defended by those who support them, of course. Even the most unpopular failures have diehard fans who stick with them to the bitter end.

But Trump is unusual in that he has only ever attempted to govern on behalf of the people who support him and has no feeling of responsibility toward any other citizens. He has taken the already polarized Republican Party and turned it into a cult of personality. His influence over the 40 to 45% of the population who seem to idolize him is immense.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips police culture that prevents cops from telling fellow officers to stop kneeling on man’s neck

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped the police culture that prevents officers from speaking up to prevent the slow killing of an unarmed man during an arrest.

A Minneapolis police officer kneeled on 46-year-old George Floyd's neck for nine minutes while three fellow officers stood by and watched, and the "Morning Joe" host said they should all be in jail facing charges.

"I think the police officer whose knee was on George Floyd's neck, killing him, obviously was beyond horrifying," Scarborough said. "I'm also horrified by the fact that three other police officers stared at this happening, let him do it, which we can see from the other video -- let him do it. Not one of them during the nine minutes tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'Hey, back off. Hey, let's let him up.' Not one of them."

Fox & Friends host cooks up workaround for Trump’s Twitter fact-checks

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter's fact checks.

Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president's tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.

"Let's say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots," Kilmeade said. "What if he just said 'in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.' Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don't care if it's his opinion."

