WATCH: DC protesters turn over ‘agitator’ to police — then the agitators try to start a fight with cops

Protesters in Washington, D.C. were captured on video handing over an agitator to police, while other agitators in paintball tactical gear appeared to try and start fights with police.

Former FBI assistant director of counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, revealed that his former colleagues and law enforcement he knows recognize that far-right agitators are attempting to start significant conflicts between police and protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a minimal presence of Antifa, but a far more disturbing presence of right-wing race-based hate groups, such as the Boogaloo Boys who think there will be a race-based civil war coming,” he said on MSNBC.

According to a video captured by Anadolu Agency’s Safvan Allahverdi and reposted by Newsweek’s Naveed Jamali, protesters turned this man over to police. The protesters then watched as the group of agitators tried to start fights with the police. President Donald Trump has attacked these protesters, saying that they are far-left Antifa terrorists.

“Take his ass,” the protesters can be heard as they carried the man to a line of officers.

Watch the video below:

Watch this video. It has protestors turning over an agitator, then it has these professional white agitators clad in paintball body armor trying to start a fight with the police. These are who are behind the clashes. pic.twitter.com/Giz45xvQQM — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) June 1, 2020