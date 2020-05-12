WATCH: Dr. Fauci smacks down Rand Paul for suggesting children don’t need protection from COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday slapped down an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul to downplay the potential negative effects of the coronavirus on children.
During a Senate hearing on America’s COVID-19 response, Paul pushed Fauci to say that it will be safe to send children back to school in the fall because they are far less likely to die from the disease compared to older people.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Shouldn’t we be at least be discussing what the mortality of children is?” Paul asked. “It’s not going to be zero but it almost approaches zero. Between [the ages of] 18 and 45, the mortality was 10 out of 100,000.”
Fauci, however, pointed out that this is still a new disease that can have dire effects on children, even if it doesn’t result in their untimely deaths.
“We don’t know everything about this virus, and we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children,” Fauci retorted. “Because the more and more we learn, we’re seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn’t see from the studies in China or in Europe. For example, right now, children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki syndrome.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
The House general counsel was mystified by the "odd hypotheticals" tossed out by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during oral arguments in the Trump v. Mazars.
The conservative justice pressed general counsel Douglas Letter, who is representing the Democratic-led House of Representatives, to explain why Congress should be able to enforce a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump's tax records.
"You could demand that the executive branch show that its reason for seeking something outweighs the executive privilege claim, but here, we are not dealing with executive privilege at all," Letter argued. "These are financial business records. It is difficult to see how these could come within that kind of balance that would override Congress's authority to do investigations."
The View co-hosts unleashed on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for what they said was an outright lie about the work that the Obama administration did to prepare for a future pandemic.
In an interview with Lara Trump, McConnell told former President Barack Obama to sit down and shut up about President Donald Trump's attacks on him. McConnell argued that every other president has managed to stay silent about the administration that succeeded them. He specifically cited George H.W. Bush for setting the precedent.
"Child, I don't know what he thinks he's doing," said Whoopi Goldberg, shaking her head.
During an exchange with Senator Bernie Sanders on CNN this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon, and it likely won't just disappear as President Trump has suggested.
Sanders asked Fauci if the virus could come back with a vengeance in the fall if "we don't get our act together."
Fauci said the possibility does exist for the virus to make a big comeback in the fall, "and the reason I say that is that when you talk about, 'will this virus just disappear,' ... that is just not gonna happen, because it's such a highly transmissible virus."