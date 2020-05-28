WATCH: Driver of black SUV tries to run down George Floyd protester in Colorado
On Thursday evening, as protests and demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spread nationwide, the driver of a black SUV at the protest in Denver, Colorado was captured on camera trying to run down a protester.
In the footage, the car turns and cuts across the road as the protester tries to dive out of the way to avoid it. Then the car speeds off as a number of protesters chase behind.
Watch the incident below:
Downtown denver. Some girl turned around to run this guy over #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe #downtowndenver #denver pic.twitter.com/eirohGGPr5
— Anabel (@bellers03) May 29, 2020
