WATCH: Fox News host ends segment after attorney destroys fake Obamagate ‘scandal’ in 4 words right before her eyes

Fox News host Shannon Bream got more than she bargained for after a national security lawyer destroyed the conservative cable network’s made-up scandal they are calling “Obamagate.”

Fox News and President Donald Trump are hawking this fake scandal-du-jour in an attempt to deflect from the 81,796 and growing coronavirus deaths, but if you ask them to define what Obamagate is, or what crime President Barack Obama committed, they can’t. President Trump was asked to Monday afternoon and was unable to explain it, except to tell a reporter, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

Monday night Bream hosted attorney Bradley P. Moss, who represents intelligence community clients, including whistleblowers, and is deputy executive director of the James Madison Project.

It did not go well for Fox News.

“I’m sitting here trying to figure out what exactly constitutional deprivation there was? What is the crime that people think Barack Obama and Joe Biden are going to be prosecuted under?” Moss posited.

“To be clear, and this is using the words of President Trump and his lawyers over the last three years, any sitting president can get any classified information they want. According to Donald Trump they can launch any investigation they want, they can tell the FBI only to pursue particular individuals, This is not me saying it, this is Donald Trump saying it for three years.”

“This was their argument during the Mueller probe. This was their argument during the impeachment investigation, that the President has this kind of authority,” Moss continued.

“So what did we find out? That Barack Obama was aware about intelligence intercepts on the Russian Ambassador when he was talking with General Flynn? That there had just been an attack on our election a couple months earlier, that we were still dealing with the fallout of Russian election interference in 2016? There was concern about a counterintelligence problem with Michael Flynn and they had a discussion?”

“I’m shocked,” Moss said, sarcastically. “I can’t believe they had that conversation.”

“What is the crime?” he added, destroying the entire fake Obamagate scandal in just four words.

Bream appeared a bit stunned by Moss’s analysis.

She quickly ended the segment.

“Well, uh, we’re going to have to leave it there,” Bream concluded.

This… All of this pic.twitter.com/y4V0rQJuN4 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 12, 2020