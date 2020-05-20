WATCH: Kamala Harris goes off on GOP chair for pushing Hunter Biden subpoena instead of conducting COVID-19 oversight
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday blasted Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, for holding a vote to subpoena documents related to Hunter Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee later voted along partisan lines to authorize Johnson to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a public relations firm that represented Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch video below:
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: