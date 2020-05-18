WATCH: Lawrence O’Donnell reports a heartwarming story of good news amid the coronavirus pandemic

The host of “The Last Word” on MSNBC reported a heartwarming story that has emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On a walk in Northern Ireland years ago, the great statesman and peacemaker John Hume summarized Irish history when he told me the Irish never forget, and the English never remember,” Lawrence O’Donnell recalled.

“The long memory of the Irish people is at work once again tonight as contributions have been pouring in from Ireland to the Navajo and Hopi families COVID-19 relief fund,” he noted.

“Many of the Irish donors specifically mentioned the donation made by the Choctaw Nation to a similar fund in 1847 that was set up to help feed the starving people of Ireland in the midst of what was called the Great Famine,” O’Donnell explained.

