WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to hold her first briefing

1 min ago

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a press briefing scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday afternoon.

The briefing will be the first McEnany has held since she was appointed to the position. Former press secretary Sarah Sanders held the last White House press briefing in March 2019.

Trump’s meltdowns show he has ‘lost whatever remaining shred of sanity he once had’: columnist

31 mins ago

May 1, 2020

Meltdowns are nothing new for President Donald Trump. But this week in her Vanity Fair column, journalist Bess Levin asserts that his behavior has been especially bad lately. And Trump, Levin argues, only makes things worse for himself when he loses it over reports that he’s losing it.

“Donald Trump has never been the picture of mental stability, but over the last few weeks, he’s appeared to crank up the crazy from about a 45 to a 337,” Levin writes. “From seemingly proposing intravenous Lysol as a coronavirus cure to claiming the United States is close to testing 5 million people a day for COVID-19 — a number so completely absurd that he might as well have said we’ll soon be running 8 billion tests a day — to reportedly threatening to sue his campaign manager over a dimming 2020 outlook, the president has well and truly lost whatever remaining shred of sanity he once had on reserve.”

Trump’s claim that US tested more than all countries combined is ‘pants on fire’ wrong

37 mins ago

May 1, 2020

Responding to weeks of criticism over his administration’s COVID-19 response, President Donald Trump claimed at a White House briefing that the United States has well surpassed other countries in testing people for the virus.
Super-rich using extra time in lockdown to transfer millions to their heirs before Trump loses re-election

39 mins ago

May 1, 2020

Wealthy Americans are transferring money tax-free to their heirs, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns that President Donald Trump might lose re-election.

The Republican tax overhaul in 2017 already made the estate and gift taxes easier than ever to avoid, but super-low interest rates and volatile equity markets have kept wealth advisers busier than ever, reported Bloomberg.

“Our phone is kind of ringing off the hook,” said Jordan Waxman, managing partner of Nucleus Advisors. “There really hasn’t been a better time to plan.”

