WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to hold her first briefing
Published 1 min ago
on
on
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a press briefing scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday afternoon.
The briefing will be the first McEnany has held since she was appointed to the position. Former press secretary Sarah Sanders held the last White House press briefing in March 2019.
Watch live video below:
