Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: New Zealand prime minister unfazed as quake hits during an interview

Published

1 min ago

on

A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand’s North Island early Monday but failed to crack Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s trademark composure as she conducted a live television interview.

The quake struck just off the coast before 8:00 am local time (2000 Sunday GMT) at a depth of about 52 kilometres (32 miles) near Levin, about 90 kilometres north of Wellington, the US Geological Survey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

St John Ambulance and New Zealand Police both said there were no initial reports of injuries or damage. There was no tsunami warning.

But there was sustained shaking in Wellington, where Ardern was being interviewed on breakfast television from parliament’s Beehive building, which is designed to absorb seismic forces by swaying slightly on its foundations.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan,” Ardern told Auckland-based AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge, briefly looking concerned as she scanned the room around her.

“Quite a decent shake here, if you see things moving behind me,” she said, smiling, as she quickly regained her poise and continued the interview.

“It’s just stopped,” she said. “We’re fine, I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand lies on the Pacific Basin “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide generating more than 15,000 earthquakes a year, although only 100–150 are strong enough to be felt.

A shallow 6.3 quake in the South Island city of Christchurch killed 185 people in 2011, while a 7.8 shake slightly further north in 2016 was the second strongest ever recorded in the country.

Ardern canvassed the prospect of a major quake as New Zealand entered a seven-week COVID-19 lockdown in late March, saying it was always a possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my mind constantly, as the prime minister of the ‘Shaky Isles’, is — no matter what’s going on in our lives — we must always be prepared for that,” she told reporters.

The country’s official GeoNet seismic monitoring service put the strength of Monday’s quake at 5.8 and said there were around 40 aftershocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Felt as a long, strong shake in Wellington. That was not very much fun,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person reported “quite the shake in Wairarapa”, east of Palmerston North.

“I hope everyone else is OK,” he said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

US farmers are starting to worry as crop prices dip during COVID-19 crisis: ‘It’s kind of glum’

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Dave Burrier steered his tractor through a field, following a GPS map as he tried to plant as much corn as possible amid the yellow and green rye covering the ground.

Striving to get a massive yield out of his crops in rural Maryland is how Burrier hopes to make it through yet another uncertain year, beset by market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.

"We've had so much price erosion that we're basically at below the cost of production. We've got to figure out how to manage and turn a profit," Burrier told AFP.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months’: Trump makes excuses for golfing during coronavirus pandemic

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was blasted on Sunday for playing golf during the coronavirus pandemic, a dramatic economic recession and after proclaiming churches "essential."

Instead of joining his voters sitting in the pews, Trump went for the links, which drew criticisms for the hypocrisy.

"Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!" tweeted Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dealmaker Donald Trump made overly-expensive deals with companies to buy supplies to fight the coronavirus

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump proclaimed that he would make a deal with a company that could sterilize masks about 20 times. The company he was so captured by had appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast and

NBC political analyst Jon Allen explained that a company called Prestige Ameritech has been arguing for years that there is not enough domestic manufacturing. When Bannon introduced the head of the company to the Trump administration's Peter Navarro, it was a marriage of convenience.

"It's one of two contracts in the history of the American contracting database which goes back now 15 or so years where it says the White House ordered this," said Allen.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image