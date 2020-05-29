WATCH: Protester scales Secret Service building to spray-paint profane anti-Trump message

On Friday, protests around the country continued against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As CNN covered shots of protests in Washington, D.C., one demonstrator could clearly be seen scaling a Secret Service building, before taking out a can of spray paint and writing “F**K TRUMP” on the edifice.

Watch below:

Some commenters on social media noticed, and tweeted their support for the protester.

Just watched this white boy hero climb these bars & spray paint “FUCK TRUMP” on live TV. #BlackLivesMatter @CNN pic.twitter.com/89nLCK52fc — Skittles Is Stayin’ @ Home 🌊 ✍️🇺🇲🇮🇪 (@a_riggs6) May 29, 2020

I just watched a guy live on CNN climb up a Secret Service building in D.C. and spraypaint #FUCKTRUMP and I’m crying I’m so proud of him this is a win — dianarama (@dianamail17) May 29, 2020

I just watched on CNN a guy spray paint on a wall in D.C. FUCK TRUMP 👏👏👏👏👏#ICantBreathe#GeorgeFloyd#BlackLivesMatter — Penny (@PennyPoptarts) May 29, 2020