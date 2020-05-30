WATCH: Protesters chant ‘Eat the Rich’ while marching down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Protesters in Los Angeles marched down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday in protest of police violence.
The protest was one of dozens being held across America following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Protesters could be heard chanting, “Eat the Rich.”
eat the rich on rodeo drive pic.twitter.com/BfZbl1FlJb
— jamieloftus 🏂 (@jamieloftusHELP) May 30, 2020
Here are some additional images from the scene:
We’ve taken over rodeo drive !#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/nHiQcAFENs
— aut (@moscowmul3) May 30, 2020
We’ve reached rodeo drive pic.twitter.com/keFTGKSzX0
— Zoie Matthew (@disc0nap) May 30, 2020
Taking a knee #BlacklivesMaters pic.twitter.com/SDsoPEJU41
— Wolf Hudson 💗💜💙 (@WolfHudsonIsBi) May 30, 2020
We’ve arrived at rodeo drive. Pan pacific park protest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iMJsybpZ4R
— max parke (@cyraxible) May 30, 2020