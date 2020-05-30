WATCH: Protesters chant ‘Eat the Rich’ while marching down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Protesters in Los Angeles marched down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday in protest of police violence.

The protest was one of dozens being held across America following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Eat the Rich.”

eat the rich on rodeo drive pic.twitter.com/BfZbl1FlJb — jamieloftus 🏂 (@jamieloftusHELP) May 30, 2020

Here are some additional images from the scene:

We’ve reached rodeo drive pic.twitter.com/keFTGKSzX0 — Zoie Matthew (@disc0nap) May 30, 2020

We’ve arrived at rodeo drive. Pan pacific park protest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iMJsybpZ4R — max parke (@cyraxible) May 30, 2020