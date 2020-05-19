Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Ron DeSantis flees his own press conference after being asked why he blames Florida’s broken aid system on the unemployed

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) abruptly walked out on his own press conference after being asked about his comments blaming the unemployed for their own inability to navigate Florida’s broken social services, leaving the question to one of his officials.

Reporters were audibly taken aback by DeSantis’ departure. “The Governor is a Yale lawyer, I thought he could answer his own questions,” said Politico journalist Gary Fineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida has one of the most dysfunctional unemployment benefits systems in the United States, and it is causing major problems as the coronavirus pandemic puts hundreds of thousands out of work. There is evidence that some Republican lawmakers, as well as DeSantis’ predecessor Rick Scott, deliberately made the system prohibitively difficult to navigate to ensure unemployment rolls stayed low.

DeSantis has pledged to fix the problem. However, he recently caused outrage by blaming the problems on the people applying, saying they are just making too many errors while signing up.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 2020 campaign accidentally recognizes CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his ‘unwavering support’

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed contempt for CNN, even once retweeting an image of himself wrestling the CNN logo to the ground. In particular, Trump and his supporters are not fans of primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, with whom his son has had social media fights.

So it was cause for hilarity on Tuesday, when Trump's campaign sent an email to Cuomo thanking him for his "unwavering support" of the president and inviting him to join something called the "Presidential Honor Roll."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal expert warns of ‘Phase Two’ in Trump’s game plan for pushing the bogus ‘Obamagate’ theory

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has recently been promoting a far-right conspiracy theory known as “Obamagate,” which claims that in 2016 and 2017, former President Barack Obama and his allies in the Democratic Party committed illegal or unethical acts to harm Trump and his allies — including Michael Flynn.

Legal expert Ryan Goodman, who teaches at the New York University School of Law, addresses the “Obamagate” theory in an article for Just Security and explains why it is a “disinformation campaign.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas is allowing bars to reopen on Friday — but dancing will officially be ‘discouraged’

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that day care centers, youth clubs and personal-care services were allowed to open Monday, and starting Friday, myriad other businesses can reopen, including bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can also operate at 50% capacity starting Friday; they've been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 1.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image