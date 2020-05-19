WATCH: Ron DeSantis flees his own press conference after being asked why he blames Florida’s broken aid system on the unemployed

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) abruptly walked out on his own press conference after being asked about his comments blaming the unemployed for their own inability to navigate Florida’s broken social services, leaving the question to one of his officials.

Reporters were audibly taken aback by DeSantis’ departure. “The Governor is a Yale lawyer, I thought he could answer his own questions,” said Politico journalist Gary Fineout.

Florida has one of the most dysfunctional unemployment benefits systems in the United States, and it is causing major problems as the coronavirus pandemic puts hundreds of thousands out of work. There is evidence that some Republican lawmakers, as well as DeSantis’ predecessor Rick Scott, deliberately made the system prohibitively difficult to navigate to ensure unemployment rolls stayed low.

DeSantis has pledged to fix the problem. However, he recently caused outrage by blaming the problems on the people applying, saying they are just making too many errors while signing up.

