WATCH: Tanker truck speeds into crowd of Minneapolis protesters

A tanker truck drove into a crowd of people in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon as protests continued to escalate.

Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality that continues to take the lives of people of color.

tanker truck just plowed through the protest pic.twitter.com/GeDfwOoWBL — molly 🖤s south mpls/whittier (@mollywidstrom) May 31, 2020

WCCO, the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, showed footage of the truck speeding quickly toward the crowds of people. People rushed to those who were injured and to try and stop the truck.

A formation of officers then formed to move people from the highway. Protesters stood with their hands up, the universal sign used by protesters to indicate that they are unarmed and not to shoot them.

Police then drove their police cars to the highway to continue to move people and block traffic.

See the shocking video below: