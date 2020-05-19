Quantcast
WATCH: Trump calls coronavirus victims 'people who have been left behind' who died for 'some reason'

Published

32 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump held a small official White House ceremony Tuesday to announce he’s handing America’s farmers and ranchers even more cash – this time in the form of a $19 billion bailout he says is because of the pandemic, not mentioning his disastrous trade war with China.

Trump politicized the event, declaring, “We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment away. You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

The “potatoes” part apparently was in jest, but the attack on a duly-elected Democratic governor, during a taxpayer-funded event inside the White House was not.

Continuing his policy of treating as a “war” the COVID-19 crisis his actions and lack of actions made exponentially worse, Trump insisted America is going to “win very big.” The U.S. is fast approaching a coronavirus death toll of 100,000 people.

“We have battled the invisible enemy, it is an invisible enemy,” Trump told the six farmers and ranchers, and his daughter who had assembled for the event. “It’s tough.”

“But we’re gonna win, and we’re gonna win very big,” he continued.

“But we can never forget all of the people who have been left behind, that have died for some reason that should have never happened,” he said, ignoring his very real role in that reason while not even mentioning the words “coronavirus” or “pandemic.”

“It shoulda never happened. You know that, I know that, and the people that caused the problem they know that too,” he said, apparently in a veiled threat against China. “It’s too bad.”

Watch:

