WATCH: Trump threatens to ‘override’ governors if churches aren’t re-opened – then leaves briefing without taking questions
At a White House press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump said that houses of worship should be considered “essential.”
The president called on governors to allow churches, synagogues, and mosques to reopen this weekend. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” Trump said.
He did not take any questions from the press after making his announcement.
