WATCH: Trump wonders if he should start taking insulin
On Tuesday, at a press conference, President Donald Trump mused aloud whether he should start taking insulin.
“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it,” he said.
“But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right?” he added a second later. “Unbelievable.”
Insulin is a crucial hormone the regulates blood sugar. People who are afflicted with Type 1 diabetes are incapable of producing it in their pancreas, and thus must administer it to themselves regularly through injections or pumps.
Watch below:
Trump muses about using insulin just for fun pic.twitter.com/PWvEhEcmTM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2020
