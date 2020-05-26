WATCH: Trump wonders if he should start taking insulin

On Tuesday, at a press conference, President Donald Trump mused aloud whether he should start taking insulin.

“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it,” he said.

“But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right?” he added a second later. “Unbelievable.”

Insulin is a crucial hormone the regulates blood sugar. People who are afflicted with Type 1 diabetes are incapable of producing it in their pancreas, and thus must administer it to themselves regularly through injections or pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: