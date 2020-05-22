WATCH: Trump’s override threat immediately gets shrugged off by Rhode Island’s governor
During a press conference this Friday, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo was asked about recent comments from President Trump where he announced the CDC declared houses of worship essential and ordered governors to open them, threatening to “override” them if they don’t.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that,” Raimondo said.
