WATCH: Trump’s override threat immediately gets shrugged off by Rhode Island’s governor

Published

8 mins ago

on

During a press conference this Friday, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo was asked about recent comments from President Trump where he announced the CDC declared houses of worship essential and ordered governors to open them, threatening to “override” them if they don’t.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that,” Raimondo said.

Watch:


Corporate America wants a free hand to kill workers and customers

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

It is unclear at the moment whether Mitch McConnell and other Congressional Republicans are backing off their demand that corporations be given protection from COVID-19 lawsuits — or if they are maneuvering behind the scenes in favor of the proposal.

What I find amazing is that business lobbyists and their GOP supporters think they can sell the country on the idea, which would be a brazen giveaway to corporate interests.

There are numerous compelling arguments against immunity, but I want to focus on one: the track records of corporations themselves. Proponents of a liability shield imply that large companies normally act in good faith and that any coronavirus-related litigation would be penalizing them for conditions outside their control. These lawsuits, they suggest, would be frivolous or unfair.

Trump’s FEMA unprepared for hurricane season as pool of volunteers depleted by COVID-19 crisis: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

The longterm effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has afflicted over 1.6 million Americans and led to over 95,000 deaths is going to have a ripple effect on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which is facing a shortage of trained personnel and looking at a drastic shortage of volunteers as the country prepares for hurricane season and other disasters.

According to a report in the New York Times, FEMA officials are looking at old procedures, such as housing disaster victims in large gymnasiums, is no longer going to work with pandemic continuing with no end in sight.

Continue Reading
 
 
