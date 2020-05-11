WATCH: Video captures tense confrontation between black family and anti-lockdown protester

During an anti-lockdown protest in North Carolina this Saturday, a tense moment was caught on video when a protester seemingly confronted a family who asked the group of protesters to stay away from them.
As The News & Observer reports, Deonte Thomas was walking with his family when he saw a group of armed protesters attempting to cross to his side of the street. When he told them to carry on towards their original path, a man carrying a large pipe wrench headed straight toward Thomas, his wife and their children.
“I will question to the end of my days how I reacted or should have reacted,” Thomas, an attorney for the Wake County public defender’s office, told The News & Observer. “Could I have handled things differently? What is going to happen if someone reacts differently toward them? I wish I was cursing and more aggressive with them in some parts of the video but that just gives them ammunition to say ‘Look at this angry black guy out here cursing in the middle of the street in front of his kids.’”
At one point in the video, the man outstretches his hand to Thomas, which Thomas interpreted as a Nazi salute.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.