WATCH: Video captures tense confrontation between black family and anti-lockdown protester

Published

6 mins ago

on

During an anti-lockdown protest in North Carolina this Saturday, a tense moment was caught on video when a protester seemingly confronted a family who asked the group of protesters to stay away from them.

As The News & Observer reports, Deonte Thomas was walking with his family when he saw a group of armed protesters attempting to cross to his side of the street. When he told them to carry on towards their original path, a man carrying a large pipe wrench headed straight toward Thomas, his wife and their children.

“I will question to the end of my days how I reacted or should have reacted,” Thomas, an attorney for the Wake County public defender’s office, told The News & Observer. “Could I have handled things differently? What is going to happen if someone reacts differently toward them? I wish I was cursing and more aggressive with them in some parts of the video but that just gives them ammunition to say ‘Look at this angry black guy out here cursing in the middle of the street in front of his kids.’”

At one point in the video, the man outstretches his hand to Thomas, which Thomas interpreted as a Nazi salute.

Watch:


Bill Gates says he knew that the biggest killer would be a pandemic — but didn’t speak out loud enough

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Computer creator and philanthropist Bill Gates knew that the biggest killer in the world wouldn't be a war but a pandemic. Now he regrets not sounding the alarm loudly enough.

The Wall Street Journal reported that five years ago, Gates warned that we should be planning for a pandemic. He even spent hundreds of millions of dollars to find ways to develop vaccines faster. “What’s to stop some form of SARS showing up?”

2020 Election

What happens if Trump and Biden both claim victory? Legal scholars fret over ominous 2020 scenarios

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

With six months to go until November's 2020 election, dozens of America's top legal minds convened to consider what would have been unthinkable before Donald Trump's presidency. They gathered to brainstorm what could be done to prevent the country from descending into a "civil war-like scenario," as one participant put it, if Trump and Joe Biden both claim that they won the presidency-and won't back down.

Their May 4 teleconference parsed a series of nightmare scenarios in the aftermath of the November 3 election that would lead to competing Electoral College results being sent to Congress from battleground states-one issued by a Republican legislature backing Trump, and another issued by the Democratic governor backing Biden.

