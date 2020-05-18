Quantcast
WATCH: Video shows cops attempting to Taser Ahmaud Arbery in 2017

New video shows police in Georgia attempting to Taser Ahmaud Arbery during a 2017 stop.

“TThe video, obtained through a public records request, comes to light as law enforcement in the area faces scrutiny after Arbery was shot dead by two white men while jogging in February. Police did not arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael, who chased down and killed the unarmed Arbery, and a prosecutor assigned to the case wrote a lengthy memo explaining why the killing was legally justified,” The Guardian noted.

“The incident, previously described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, escalated when Arbery began to question why the officer, Michael Kanago, was hassling him,” The Guardian reported.

Fortunately for Arbery, the Taser did not fire when the officer attempted to use it.

“I get one day off a week…I’m up early in the morning trying to chill,” Arbery explained to the officers. “I’m just so aggravated because I work hard, six days a week.”

Watch:


