WATCH: Video shows NYPD beating anti-police violence protesters with batons
Protesters of police violence received a harsh reception from the New York Police Department on Friday evening.
The protesters had marched to the Barclays Center, where they were met with a large police presence.
Heavy police presence posted outside of Barclays Center. If you’re protesting, please stay safe.
– Legal Aid Society’s Contact Number: 212-577-3300
– Link to Brooklyn Bail Fund: https://t.co/cxRXqgrrum #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IgISXvkOj1
— JP (@jessiepeterson) May 29, 2020
The protest then took a turn for the worse, with police using pepper spray and batons on protesters.
A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe
— Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020
Severe repression at the protests at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn by the NYPD.#FTP #AbolishThePolice #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/zk1S7jXZM2
— Left Voice (@left_voice) May 29, 2020
Assemblywoman Diana Richardson says she was pepper sprayed while peacefully protesting in Barclays plaza #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JouBsKAsqm
— Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 30, 2020