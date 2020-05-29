WATCH: Video shows NYPD beating anti-police violence protesters with batons

Protesters of police violence received a harsh reception from the New York Police Department on Friday evening.

The protesters had marched to the Barclays Center, where they were met with a large police presence.

Heavy police presence posted outside of Barclays Center. If you’re protesting, please stay safe. – Legal Aid Society’s Contact Number: 212-577-3300

– Link to Brooklyn Bail Fund: https://t.co/cxRXqgrrum #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IgISXvkOj1 — JP (@jessiepeterson) May 29, 2020

The protest then took a turn for the worse, with police using pepper spray and batons on protesters.

A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020

Assemblywoman Diana Richardson says she was pepper sprayed while peacefully protesting in Barclays plaza #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JouBsKAsqm — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 30, 2020