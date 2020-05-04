Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Woman arrested after claiming to be ‘sovereign’ who doesn’t have to follow COVID-19 laws

Published

1 min ago

on

A video has surfaced of a woman who refused to wear a mask in a public market while picking fights with passers-by.

According to The Straits Times, the Singaporean woman was arrested Monday evening local time after she assaulted one of the people she was harassing. She was also charged with causing a public nuisance and not wearing a mask.

“Everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and wilful breaches of safe distancing measures,” the police said in a statement. “Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In one clip shared of the incident, the woman says to a group of people: “You don’t tell people what to do, that’s the law.”

Someone responded to her, evidently saying that she should be wearing a mask.

“You should have minded your own business… In the first place, you should not have been shouting at me,” she replied.

In another incident, she was seen trying to cover her face while being filmed. She was holding onto a phone with another woman she allegedly assaulted while she was insulting another group of people.

She then claims to be a “sovereign,” explaining “It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This doesn’t even make any sense. If you’re a person in Singapore, you have to follow the rules of Singapore,” replied a man off-screen.

“That’s the thing – I’m not a person, I’m ‘we the people,'” she claimed.

It’s unclear where the belief came from but it certainly didn’t matter when police came to arrest her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Facebook that she could be part of a movement in the United States that “rejects Government, rejects the police and any kind of authority.”

“Well and good. But then such people should not live within society – she should not expect any of the benefits that come from this system of governance, including her security, medical care, other benefits,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to explain that the philosophy doesn’t exactly extend during a virus that can spread beyond an individual.

“If she doesn’t follow the rules and (say) ends up infecting someone – why should society accept that? Or if she falls ill herself, she will be imposing a medical burden on the rest of the society – whose rules she rejects, presumably,” he said. “Very odd. Usually, in such cases, there will be more to it than meets the eye.”

The United States is facing similar issues with Americans who are sick of quarantine and stay-at-home orders and have decided to break out to get hair cuts and protest at state capitols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former CIA agent delivers an ominous warning about Trump’s intelligence chief

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The New York Times this Monday, former CIA agent Douglas London sounded the alarm against the appointment in February of Richard Grenell, a political operative and "Donald Trump loyalist," as acting director of national intelligence.

According to London, Trump's pick has many current and former intelligence professionals "deeply concerned."

"I am among them, if only because we cannot trust the judgments of a president who so often overrides the wisdom of professional intelligence analysts, prosecutors and medical authorities, even during a calamity," he writes, adding that he nevertheless feels confident that Trump will soon learn that "gagging the intelligence community will be far more difficult than hushing the Justice Department or overriding the wisdom of our medical institutions."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘War on seniors’: Experts torch Trump’s ‘terrible idea’ for coronavirus relief

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is insisting that any new coronavirus stimulus must include payroll tax cuts for workers -- but experts say that wouldn't help Americans who need it most.

The $2 trillion CARES Act gave employers a temporary respite from payroll taxes until the end of the year, including Social Security and some railroad retirement taxes, but Trump wants a similar cut for workers, reported CNBC.

"Terrible idea," said Len Burman, a Syracuse University professor and fellow at the Urban Institute.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.

Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.

“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image