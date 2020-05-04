‘Watching Fox News can get you killed’: Former GOP congressman rips Laura Ingraham’s attack on social distancing

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham questioned the utility of social distancing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday evening.

“I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for concluding that, since it had never been studied,” she claimed.

Ingraham, a lawyer by training, is not a medical professional.

“Viruses spread, that’s what they do,” she argued.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was shocked by a clip of Ingraham’s show.

“Have I mentioned before that watching Fox News can get you killed?” he asked.

