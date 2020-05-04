Quantcast
‘Watching Fox News can get you killed’: Former GOP congressman rips Laura Ingraham’s attack on social distancing

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham questioned the utility of social distancing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday evening.

“I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for concluding that, since it had never been studied,” she claimed.

Ingraham, a lawyer by training, is not a medical professional.

“Viruses spread, that’s what they do,” she argued.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was shocked by a clip of Ingraham’s show.

“Have I mentioned before that watching Fox News can get you killed?” he asked.

Breaking Banner

Dr. Tony Fauci contradicts Trump and Pompeo — and says there’s no evidence COVID-19 came from a lab

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, in an interview with National Geographic, NIH infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that there is no evidence to support the claim, often entertained by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese research lab.

"If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated," said Fauci. "Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species."

2020 Election

Rabbis find a loophole to outsmart Missouri’s GOP governor on vote-by-mail

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The state of Missouri does not recognize no-excuse absentee voting, which allows any voter to vote by mail.

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) has argued that fear of COVID-19 is not a valid reason to request an absentee ballot in Missouri.

https://twitter.com/ssnich/status/1250184559980929030

But, there is a religious exemption in the law. Rabbis in Missouri have come together to declare "that it is a deeply-held religious belief to remain home on days in which elections are held and that such a belief qualifies one under the Missouri law to vote in any regional, state, or federal elections via absentee ballot."

2020 Election

BUSTED: Records reveal the Trump campaign has not returned illegal donation from foreign national

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The Trump campaign has not returned an illegal donation it received from a foreign national in 2019, records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show. It is the campaign's only known illegal foreign contribution.

This article originally appeared at Salon. 

Rabia Kazan, a Turkish writer and author living in the U.S. on a student visa, made a $2,800 campaign donation in exchange for access to a March 2019 event at Mar-a-Lago featuring the president. The contribution was first reported this February in BuzzFeed News.

