Watching the movie ‘Joker’ linked to an increase in prejudicial attitudes toward those with mental illness
New research provides evidence that watching the 2019 movie “Joker” is associated with an increase in prejudice toward people with mental illness. The findings have been published in JAMA Network Open.“A couple of years ago I was looking at some social survey data collected in New Zealand, where I am based,” said study author Damian Scarf. “One of the questions people were asked was ‘how would you feel if you had a new neighbour who…’ followed by things like ‘was a different ethnicity to you’, ‘was a different religion to you’, etc.”“The question was also asked with respect to having a neighbo…
Breaking Banner
Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs’ — and threatens military action
President Donald Trump blasted protesters in Minnesota outraged over the killing of George Floyd.
“ I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted after midnight.
“A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” he wrote, even though the National Guard was already deployed.
“ These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he threatened.
Latest Headlines
A world redrawn: Pop can keep us together, says star DJ David Guetta
New York (AFP) - Pandemic confinement has electronic dance music titan David Guetta looking inward, and he said he's emerging "extremely inspired" ahead of a New York benefit set for this weekend.A key EDM architect who's heavily influenced the pop of recent decades, the 52-year-old Grammy-winning French DJ will perform a livestreamed set from New York for COVID-19 relief, starting Saturday after the nightly clap for health workers.The exact location remains secret.But Guetta told AFP he's remixing a version of the famed "Empire State of Mind" hit, from rapper Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, for the sh... (more…)
Latest Headlines
J.K. Rowling and ‘The Ickabog’: What to know about the new, not-‘Harry Potter’-story that kids are invited to illustrate
The publication of a new J.K. Rowling story has often been accompanied by lines of robed children, parents, and wizard wannabes waiting outside bookshops to pluck the first volumes from the piles at the stroke of midnight.That won’t be happening, or not at least until late fall, for “The Ickabog,” a children’s story that the “Harry Potter” author began releasing free online Tuesday to entertain kids in lockdown. Her plan is to continue to publish “a chapter (or two, or three) every weekday” until July 10.“I think ‘The Ickabog’ lends itself well to serialisation because it was written as a read... (more…)