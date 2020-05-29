‘Water is life’: COVID-19 exposes chronic crisis in Navajo Nation
Thoreau (United States) (AFP) – Amanda Larson pulls up at a water station a few miles from her home in the Navajo Nation and her three children get to work filling up large bottles lying on the bed of her pickup truck.The 66 gallons will be used by her family for drinking, washing clothes and bathing — before the next trip out in two or three days to repeat the back-breaking task.”It’s embarrassing, it’s degrading, it’s heartbreaking for my kids because they can’t jump into a shower like everybody else and just wash,” the 35-year-old preschool teacher tells AFP after returning to her prefabri…
2020 Election
Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham locked in dead heat with Democratic challenger in red South Carolina
Graham, who has represented South Carolina in Congress since 1995 and held his Senate seat since 2003, has in recent months faced mounting pressure from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. A new Civiqs poll released this week finds the two rivals tied at 42%.
A deeper dive into the poll reveals more possibly unnerving developments for Graham. Fifty-six percent of South Carolina voters have an unfavorable view of the senator, while only 35% have a positive view of him.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Minneapolis police station burns after protesters reportedly seize the building
On Thursday night, the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct was destroyed.
Here are some of the images from the scene.
https://twitter.com/david_schuman/status/1266225916734083073
https://twitter.com/cityminneapolis/status/1266224316645027841
https://twitter.com/carlosgphoto/status/1266217996395204608
https://twitter.com/seth_kaplan/status/1266214898171772930
https://twitter.com/nickstreiff/status/1266208914808492033
https://twitter.com/ur_ninja/status/1266228441449365504
https://twitter.com/echalouxkstp/status/1266215697002254337
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Don Lemon blasts Trump — and explains why nobody wants to hear from him on George Floyd’s murder
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald for invoking President Donald Trump on Thursday.
“I know she has a tough job, but guess what, as long as we are being honest right now, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now,” Lemon said. “No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five.”
“No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?” he asked.